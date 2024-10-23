Wives of TGSP Cops Cry Torture of Husbands

Warangal: Demanding implementation of ‘EK police system’ (one police system) and putting an end to discrimination of constables working in the Telangana Special Police (TGSP), family members of constables on Tuesday staged a protest in front of the 4th Battalion in Mamnoor of Warangal on Tuesday.



Wives of TGSP constables alleged that because of their severe workload and constant transfers along with their deployment at distant places, their husbands were not able to spend time with them and their children.

Their children have a feeling as if they are nourished by a single parent. They are not able see their father at least once a week. Moreover, studies of their children are affected due to regular transfers.

Even when they make calls to their husbands, they are not talking peacefully because of work pressure. Whenever their husbands are at home for a day or two, they live under constant fear as to when they should leave after receiving a phone call from their higher-ups.

They asked why the authorities do not treat TGSP constables like civil and Armed Reserve police personnel. They alleged they make them work like slaves. The women asked the authorities to stop discriminating against TGSP constables.