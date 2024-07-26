With 50,000 farmers, BRS will start water pumping after August 2: KTR

WARANGAL: If the state government does not release water to fill the reservoirs of the Kaleshwaram project by August 2, the BRS leaders will visit Medigadda along with 50,000 farmers to switch the pumps to release water into canals, warned BRS working president K.T.Rama Rao.

A team of BRS public representatives led by Rama Rao inspected the water flow at the Medigadda barrage on Friday.

Speaking to media persons at the Kannepalli pump house, Rama Rao said the Congress government with its criminal negligence is trying to do injustice to the farmers. “It must stop playing cheap politics and should start supplying water immediately by August 2. Otherwise, the BRS along with 50,000 members of farmers will switch on the buttons of the motor pump sets of the Kannepalli pump house.”

Defending the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme (KLIS), Rama Rao said the lift irrigation was the only way through which water can be supplied to all regions in Telangana. That is why former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had taken up the project at Medigadda, where the Pranahita, Manair and Godavari join.

“About 10 lakh cusecs of water is flowing waste into the sea. Water can be supplied to Sircilla, Siddipet, Dubbaka, Bhongir and Aleru by switching on one button and can make the entire region fertile. From Medigadda to Hyderabad and to Aler, water can be supplied for irrigation and drinking water.

When engineers were asked, they said that the draughting operations which are carried out at Sundilla and Annaram barrages are part of maintenance of the barrages and it is the good time for lifting the water from the project. But the Congress government finding out silly reasons are trying to blame the BRS without lifting the water, he said.