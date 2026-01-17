Wings India 2026 Kicks Off Jan 28; Rammohan Naidu to Inaugurate 4-Day Event

Hyderabad:India’s premier biennial civil aviation show, Wings India, will take place at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad from January 28, with domestic and international stakeholders across the aviation sector for four days of exhibitions, discussions and aerial displays.

According to the official release, the event will be organised under the theme, “Indian Aviation: Paving the Future — From Design to Deployment, Manufacturing to Maintenance, Inclusivity to Innovation and Safety to Sustainability.”



The four-day show will be inaugurated by Union civil aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu and is expected to see participation from leading players across the aviation value chain, including airlines, aircraft manufacturers, service providers and policymakers from India and abroad. Wings India will focus on India’s expanding aviation sector, its growing global footprint and its plans to emerge as a hub for manufacturing, services, innovation and sustainable aviation solutions.



The programme includes an international exhibition, static aircraft displays, flying and aerobatic shows, along with a series of closed-door and public discussions involving industry leaders and government officials. Aerial performances by the Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force are part of the schedule.



An international conference during the event will feature 13 thematic sessions covering areas such as airports, aircraft leasing, helicopters, airlines, women in aviation and maintenance, repair and overhaul. The conference will also include the Global CEOs Forum and a ministerial plenary, alongside business-to-business and business-to-government meetings.



An aviation job fair is also on the agenda. Ministerial-level foreign delegations and senior government officials from more than 20 countries are expected to attend, along with official delegations from Indian states. Active participation from state will showcase aviation-led growth, investment opportunities and development across the country.



Wings India 2026 is organised by the ministry of civil aviation in association with the Airports Authority of India and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

