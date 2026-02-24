Winged Guests from Siberia, Europe Land Along Manair River Banks

KARIMNAGAR: Banks of the Manair River and Annapurna Reservoir in Ellanthakunta mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district have transformed into a vibrant birdwatcher’s paradise, with thousands of migratory birds arriving for their annual winter sojourn.

Flying from as far as Mongolia, Siberia, Tibet and Europe, these rare avian species have turned the water bodies of Rajanna Sircilla district into a scenic sanctuary. Their migration typically begins in the winter season, with various species flying thousands of kilometres to escape the harsh winters of the extreme northern hemisphere.

This year, the serene waters of the Manair are providing rare sightings of bar-headed geese, Pallas’s gulls, pochards, teals and various other waterfowl. The sight of these birds gliding over the water and circling the skies has become a major attraction for nature lovers and tourists alike.

Environmental experts and bird enthusiasts attribute the arrival of these foreign guests to the abundant water storage, clean environment and lush green fields surrounding the Manair basin. The peaceful atmosphere and the availability of food make the area an ideal temporary home for the migratory species. The reflection of these birds on river waves during sunrise resembles a lively painting.

The influx of birds has turned the region into a hub for photographers and conservationists. Experts are using the occasion to highlight the need for environmental protection. In an era of rising global pollution and climate change, the fact that Manair River remains a safe haven for international migratory birds is being seen as a positive ecological sign.

Local authorities and environmentalists have called upon public to ensure that the habitat remains undisturbed. They have urged residents and tourists to prevent pollution or scaring the birds. They emphasise that protecting such natural wealth is a collective responsibility.

As the nature’s music of chirping birds echoes through the valley, the Manair region stands as a testament to the region’s rich biodiversity.