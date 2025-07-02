Windsor Gets Building Permit on Disputed Land

Hyderabad: Windsor Western Park, a mega commercial-cum-residential project in Puppalaguda, got away with building permissions despite the 31-acre land parcel, on which the project is coming up, is still classified as government land and was included in the prohibitory list. The estimated value of the project with a built-up area of about 1.41 cr square feet is about Rs 15,000 crore and is promoted by the relatives of Congress leader and former Lok Sabha member G. Ranjith Reddy.

Significantly, the Lok Ayukta on Monday acknowledged a complaint filed against former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority metropolitan commissioner and senior IAS official Arvind Kumar for according permissions for a similarly-placed project promoted by DSR SSI Builders in the vicinity. Both projects have been coming up on lands that were initially declared as evacuee properties and subsequently included in the prohibitory list.

The name of Arvind Kumar’s deputy in HMDA — and a co-accused in Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases — Siva Balakrishna was also included in the complaint submitted to the Lok Ayukta. Incidentally, the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday raided houses of Siva Balakrishna and his relatives on reliable intelligence that he amassed wealth by collecting bribes to extend illegal favours to the builders.

Inquiries by Deccan Chronicle revealed that Windsor Western Park promoters entered into sale-cum-general power of attorney agreements with claimants of 32 acres in Survey No.s 277/P, 282/P, 342 and 341/P.

The erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government issued GO Ms No. 1092 in June 2005 prohibiting transfer, development of lands and alienation of these lands and on September 29, 2021, then district collector Amoy Kumar wrote a letter to district registrar Lr E5/2825/2021 reiterating the inclusion of the above Sy Nos in the prohibitory list.

“However, the developer in connivance with the registration department officials and district revenue officials managed to register development agreements, but the fact remains that several title suits are pending for adjudication in civil courts and the Telangana High Court,” sources pointed out.

Noted advocate P. Govardhan Reddy, who was engaged by the developer to provide legal opinion, categorically stated, “Even though Western Constructions Windsor Park LLP claims to possess absolute and valid development rights over land, it is to be noted that survey numbers 341 and 277 are in the prohibitory list as there are multiple civil disputes and litigation that are to be cleared by the developer and other parties.”

He further said, “The developer needs to clear those first to possess an absolute and valid title.”

Despite the land figuring in the prohibitory list, the HMDA sanctioned building plans, thanks to the purported blessings of Arvind Kumar and Siva Balakrishna. Ironically, the company tried its best to hide the court cases and prohibitory orders while obtaining permission from the real estate regulator, Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

However, the Telangana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal in its order dated April 8, 2025, unanimously opined that the promoters resorted to a grave mistake by hiding critical information about the project and levied a penalty against Windsor Western Park