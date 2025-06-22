Wilson Tribute Concert Draws Full House as Hymns Echo Through Time

Hyderabad: A packed auditorium echoed with familiar Telugu hymns on Saturday evening as more than 50 singers and musicians paid tribute to the late Rev. Vandanam Wilson, whose gospel compositions once swept across churches in the Telugu-speaking states. Wilson, who died in 1972, wrote and composed hundreds of songs that, admirers say, “struck the right nerve” by taking the Christian message beyond traditional boundaries.

“Even in school we knew he was a celebrity,” recalled veteran church singer Shailaja Jaiwant, who travelled from Nalgonda for the memorial concert. “He would walk in with his accordion, sing ‘Karuninchumu Karunamaya Nē Gōra Pāpini’, and the whole hall would fall silent. That song is still my favourite.”

The event, which began at 6.30 pm and ran late into the night, drew families from several districts after weeks of publicity in local parishes. Organisers flew in from the United States, where the first overseas tribute to Wilson was held in 1994 in Maryland. “All the Telugu-speaking families in the US came together that year,” said Joel Madhukar, a Florida-based composer. “Seeing tonight’s crowd proves his music is timeless.”

Although Wilson never received formal theological training, his deep knowledge of scripture earned him an ordained ministry. “He believed the gospel should never be confined to one community,” Madhukar added. “For him, morning praise was non-negotiable.”

Audience members remained seated throughout the four-hour programme, singing along to melodies they knew by heart. “These songs are evergreen for Telugu Christians,” said Jadalula Peter, who described the evening as a journey back to childhood. Fellow vocalist Injarapu Surya Prakash agreed: “I grew up on Wilson’s music, ‘Nī Dharmashastramu Nāku Entō Priyamu’ inspired me to become a professional singer.”

As the final chorus faded, many lingered outside the hall, humming Wilson’s hymns and sharing memories. For organisers and fans alike, the concert was more than a tribute; it was a reminder that music, especially Wilson’s music, still unites congregations and keeps faith alive across generations.