Will Use Technology to Solve Urban Issues and Make Hyderabad Best Livable City: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the government is actively encouraging full use of technology to solve prevailing urban issues and make Hyderabad truly the best living city.

"Besides being a cosmopolitan city and a knowledge hub, Hyderabad is best suited among all the Indian Metropolitan cities to become the most livable city thanks to its infrastructural efficiency and resources."

He made the remarks during a meeting with the CEO of Analog AI, Alex Kipman, who is a technologist renowned globally for redefining human–computer interaction. The Chief Minister discussed developing tech solutions for issues like traffic congestion, urban flooding, protection of lakes, weather prediction and monitoring of industrial pollution in the Telangana Core Urban Region, as well as plans for transforming Bharat Future City as a global hub for technology, innovation and sustainability.

It was decided that the Telangana government collaborate with Kipman to integrate real-time sensor networks for traffic, safety, environment, and utilities, as part of a larger strategic plan to align 'Physical Intelligence' solutions with the government's priorities.

Kipman explained the rise of 'Physical Intelligence' — a bridge between artificial intelligence (AI) with the physical world — and the potential of achieving city-scale innovation using large-scale interconnected sensors, robots and drones.

The Chief Minister sought tailor-made, cutting edge, tech solutions to develop the Bharat Future City, with focus on economic growth and sustainability.

The Chief Minister further stated that the government could work with Kipman to make best use of the thousands of cameras installed in Hyderabad, to improve safety and livability.

Adding that the government is working on the Musi Rejuvenation project, he made special emphasis on the need for protecting lakes in the state. "Hyderabad, often called the 'City of Lakes', is known for its many lakes and distinct rock formations. Our government is looking to build innovative methods to protect lakes."

He assured all the support for Analog's studying of the state's landscape, problems, and potential opportunities in unidentified areas. Kipman expressed confidence in potentially bringing out smart solutions for enhancing safety, sustainability and economic growth of Telangana.

An eight-week pilot program in collaboration with Analog AI is proposed to transform Hyderabad's existing CCTV infrastructure into real-time city intelligence, while also enhancing traffic management, emergency coordination, and citizen safety through predictive insight and contextual understanding.

The pilot would be aimed at positioning Hyderabad as the first “Physical Intelligence City” in India. By the end of the pilot, Hyderabad will have a live operational prototype of Physical Intelligence running in the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC).

The Chief Minister invited Kipman to attend and share his views at the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit on December 8 and 9, to be held in Bharat Future City.