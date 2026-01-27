Will Shut Corporate Educational Institutions if Made Education Minister: Komatireddy

Nalgonda: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday made a strong pitch against corporate educational institutions, stating that he would shut them down in Telangana if he were appointed as education minister.

Speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed building of the Komatireddy Pratheek Reddy Government School at Bottuguda in Nalgonda, the minister alleged that corporate institutions had turned education into a business and were exploiting parents by collecting exorbitant fees. He specifically accused Narayana and Sri Chaitanya institutions of “looting people in the name of education” and expressed concern over student suicides reported in corporate colleges.

Komatireddy said education should not be commercialised and recalled that government norms mandate 25 per cent free education for students from poor backgrounds. He argued that children should preferably pursue their education in government schools and colleges. Drawing a comparison, he said graduates and postgraduates serve as faculty in corporate institutions, while those with higher qualifications, including PhDs, teach in government schools and colleges.

Referring to the new school building, the minister said a state-of-the-art facility had been constructed on 2,500 square yards at a prime location in Nalgonda at a cost of ₹8 crore. Describing it as his dream project, he said the school has 36 air-conditioned classrooms, a computer laboratory, a library and a playground. With demand for admissions rising, he said an entrance test would be conducted from the next academic year. He also urged teachers to enrol their own children in the school to inspire public confidence in government education.

The minister recalled that Nalgonda municipality had been upgraded to a municipal corporation, which would help attract more funds for development. He pledged to develop Nalgonda into a “super smart city” in the state.

District collector B. Chandrasekhar, superintendent of police Sharath Chandra Pawar and other officials attended the programme.