Will Meet Modi Any Number of Times for State's Benefit: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said he would not hesitate to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi any number of times for the betterment of the state.

Addressing a public meeting in Nirmal district, Reddy said he would request the prime minister to sanction an airport for Adilabad district to improve connectivity.

"Many people ask me why I meet Narendra Modi frequently. He is not my relative, and we do not have any personal relationship, but he is the Prime Minister of the country. An airport can come up only with the PM's approval. Big industries will come, and funds will be allocated," he said.

"I will not hesitate even for a moment to meet anyone for the development of the state. I do not meet him seeking recommendations. There is no personal agenda," he added.

Reddy said the state government also plans to construct an irrigation project on the Godavari River at Thummidi Hatti and noted that the cooperation of neighbouring Maharashtra was required for the project.

He said that with the support of Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra would grant the necessary clearances for the proposed project.

Targeting the opposition BRS, Reddy alleged that the party had "done nothing" for Telangana during its 10-year rule. He advised BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao to refrain from making what he termed "misleading statements" if he could not offer constructive advice to the state government.

Reddy also appealed to voters to elect capable candidates who could work closely with the government in the upcoming municipal elections.

He reiterated that the Congress would remain in power in Telangana until 2034.