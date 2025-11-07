Will Launch Probe into Maganti’s Death: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused the BJP of failing to initiate CBI probe into irregularities in constructing Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in spite of requesting the Central government in September 2025. A FIR was not registered so far, he said, adding that the association of both the BRS and BJP became like fevicol.

“Why is the Centre not initiating a CBI probe against the former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao and others for committing irregularities in the works related to KLIS. We urged for a CBI probe in September,” he said, addressing a press conference here on Friday.

He sought a response from the Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on the reasons for the delay in ordering a CBI probe against KCR and others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that the BRS used the Kaleshwaram project as an ATM.

Launching a blistering attack on the BRS for its misdeeds committed during its 10-year rule, he said the Congress government was sorting out them.

Referring to the bypoll in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, he appealed to voters to exercise their franchise in support of the Congress candidate Naveen Yadav. “I am taking responsibility on behalf of the Congress during the bypoll. Who will take responsibility if the BJP candidate loses a deposit in the election?” Revanth Reddy asked.

Revanth Reddy asked the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay to give in writing to Telangana DGP on the allegations he made in the death of Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath to enable Telangana government to launch a probe.

He also asked Gopinath’s family members to lodge a complaint with the police if they have any doubt with respect to Gopinath’s death and subsequent developments.

Gopinath’s mother alleged that the BRS working president KT Rama Rao did not allow her to see his son for three days after the death.

Referring to the bandh being observed by private educational colleges for the delay in clearing fee reimbursement dues, Revanth Reddy made it clear that no one would be spared if they try to spoil the students’ career. “We will release the dues in a phased manner,” he said.