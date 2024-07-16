Will Implement Rythu Bharosa Transparently: Bhatti

Warangal: "The previous government sanctioned Rythu Bandhu even for real estate ventures and hillocks. Now, the Congress government is trying to rectify all such mistakes and will implement the Rythu Bharosa scheme transparently, based on farmers' feedback in the state," said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Along with ministers Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Konda Surekha, D. Anasuya Seethakka, and leaders of farmer unions, the Deputy CM took part in a workshop on preparing guidelines for the implementation of Rythu Bharosa, at the collectorate in Hanamkonda on Monday.

Bhatti said that the Congress formed the people's government in the state, so decisions would be taken after taking the opinion of various sections of people.

"Every penny collected from the people in the form of tax will be spent for the welfare of people only, unlike the previous government," he said.

As promised by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi during Assembly polls, the Congress government is taking feedback from farmers across the state to table the issue in the Assembly session for the effective implementation of the scheme. The government is also determined to waive off farm loans by the end of August, he said.

Warangal district in-charge minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy alleged that the previous government betrayed farmers by making decisions in closed-door meetings. In contrast, the Congress government is open-minded on the scheme to ensure only eligible farmers get the Rythu Bharosa aid, he said.

Minister Seethakka said the previous government sanctioned Rythu Bandhu to landlords only, ignoring actual cultivators. The Congress government will take steps to avoid all those irregularities, she said.