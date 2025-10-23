Will He, Won’t He? BRS Keeps KCR Card Close to Chest on JHills campaign

Hyderabad: Suspense continued within the BRS whether its president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will campaign for his party’s candidate, Maganti Sunitha, for the upcoming by-election to the Jubillee Hills Assembly seat.

Whether or not he will campaign, if so, how, remained unclear, but according to party sources, Chandrashekar Rao could take part in a roadshow towards the end of the camping period for the November 11 byelection.

The BRS chief, who is scheduled to meet with the party’s division in-charges for a strategy session on Thursday at his farmhouse in Erravalli village in Siddipet district, on Wednesday, was closeted in the morning with his son and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, and senior party leader T. Harish Rao, discussing the party plans for the campaign. The issue of whether Chandrashekar Rao should hit the streets is learnt to have come up at the meeting.

The BRS chief leads the list of the party’s 40 star campaigners, but even as the campaigning is slowly picking up speed, there has been no word from the party whether he will join the campaign. Some clarity on this is expected to come after Thursday’s meeting where it is expected that leaders from the constituency are expected to urge him to do so.