Will Harish’s Foray into Urban Poll Management Help BRS?

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which was on the verge of losing its very identity following severe drubbing in Lok Sabha polls, is going all out to bounce back winning the Jubilee Hills bypoll scheduled for November 11.

The party top leadership is pinning hopes on its multipronged strategy including reaching out to every household in the constituency for a third time by now. For the first time, former minister T. Harish Rao broke the traditional barrier and made a foray into poll management in the urban segment complementing working president K T Rama Rao’s efforts.

“Though he is remaining indoors following his father’s demise, Harish Rao is constantly monitoring the campaign and formulating counter-strategies besides holding teleconferences with large groups of women self help groups, Aasha workers, teachers and double bedroom beneficiaries,” sources told Deccan Chronicle.

Within a few days after death of sitting party MLA Maganti Gopinath, the BRS leadership began its journey with motivating the cadre and the catchphrase was that the Congress’ loss would be a direct blow to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and power equations would change in such cases. The party launched a campaign distributing “dues cards” explaining the ruling party’s failure to implement 2023 poll promises.

For instance, the BRS carried out a propaganda on “dues card” that each beneficiary of social security pensions lost Rs.44,000 to Rs.54,000 because of the non-implementation of the Congress poll promise to double the pension amount. “Unlike in rural areas, urban vote is scattered and in majority cases the voters move to other constituencies but retain their vote in the previous constituency. The BRS conducted a workshop for its cadre to reach out to the voters living outside with the help of a mobile app,” sources said adding that every voter was contacted at least thrice by now.

Special drive in the form of visiting Basti Davakhanas to highlight shortage of medicines and staff, travelling in autorickshaws to drive home the point that autorickshaw drivers lost livelihood because of free bus rides for women and that Rama Rao-Harish Rao duo visiting several mosques to meet religious leaders helped the party gain traction, according to the party leaders.

“Another major issue going against the government is HYDRAA. People in large numbers, though not personally affected, have been empathetic towards people whose structures are being demolished. They have been openly expressing their anger against HYDRAA,” Harish Rao told Deccan Chronicle. Our call to people to decide whether they want a car or bulldozer is a big hit, he added.