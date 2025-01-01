Will face ACB, ED notices legally, says KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao declared on Wednesday that he will legally address the notices from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). He referred to the Formula E race case as the first instance where ACB has filed a case not involving corruption. As the former municipal minister, he noted, "I gave permission for the Formula E race, which was later cancelled by Revanth Reddy."

Rama Rao also announced plans to challenge the disqualification of MLAs in the Supreme Court. He described KCR as "our trump card," suggesting that KCR knows the right moment to come out. He further criticised the Advocate General for being unable to answer judicial questions in the Formula E race case.

Regarding the triple R case, he warned that the state government's actions could lead to a financial loss of Rs 12,000 crore. He accused the government of eyeing land in Khajaguda, potentially displacing poor residents. Lastly, he briefly mentioned that film producer Dil Raju has two movies lined up for Sankranti but is facing his own set of problems.