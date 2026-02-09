Will Develop Madhira into Model Municipality in Telangana: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Stating that he will transform Madhira into a model constituency in the state, and that development, not politics, should be the priority, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu assured that he is always ready whenever the people of Madhira need him.

On Monday, the Deputy Chief Minister conducted an election campaign in several wards of Madhira Municipality. Addressing the people who participated in the roadshow, he said since there is a Congress government in the state, this is a golden opportunity. If Congress candidates are elected in the municipality as well, Madhira town will get a real chance for development.

He explained that for the past ten years Congress was not in power, and the then TRS government did not sanction funds. As the municipal governing body was also not under Congress, development could not take place. Now, with Congress in power in the state, and himself serving as Deputy Chief Minister, handling Finance, Power, and Planning departments, this is a rare and valuable opportunity for Madhira’s development.

He said that permissions have been secured for several integrated development works in Madhira. To ensure that these works are completed systematically, efficiently, and without wastage, a strong municipal administration is essential. Therefore, he appealed to voters to elect the carefully chosen Congress alliance candidates.

After the elections, he promised to form a Madhira Town Development Authority by selecting eminent citizens from all sections of society, beyond political affiliations, and to take forward development works based on their suggestions and guidance.

He assured that the government is ready to spend any number of thousands of crores to provide interest-free loans to women self-help groups. Through banks, loans will be facilitated, training will be provided, and industries will be established. He also announced that exclusive plots will be allocated to women in the industrial park.

Calling on everyone to come together beyond politics, he urged people to develop Madhira with the feeling that “this town belongs to all of us.” He stated that candidates contesting independently with the support of Congress and Telugu Desam have been fielded after due consideration, and appealed to voters to respect organizational decisions and elect the finalized candidates.

He appealed to the voters to elect the Congress alliance candidates with a huge majority, and said, “Let us lay strong foundations for Madhira town’s development and complete all necessary works.”

He assured that he will not allow the valuable vote of Madhira voters to go to waste, and declared that the development chariot of Madhira will not stop. He reminded the people that they have elected him four consecutive times as MLA, enabling him to become Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, and urged them to use this opportunity for development.

He requested voters to elect the Congress alliance candidates with a massive majority so that the funds he has brought can be properly utilized at the grassroots level with quality execution.

He stated that under the Praja government, state resources and wealth are being distributed among the people. As part of the farm loan waiver up to Rs.2 lakh, Rs.9,000 crore was deposited into farmers’ accounts within nine days.

He said that poor and weaker sections had waited ten years for ration cards, and after the Praja Government came to power, ration cards were distributed to all eligible beneficiaries. He explained that while the previous government supplied coarse rice that was often sold or used as poultry feed, the current government is supplying fine rice worth Rs.50 and Rs.55 per kg, six kilograms per person.

He said that to help poor families save money and become economically stronger, the government is providing free electricity up to 200 units, with the Finance Department compensating the Power Department every month.

Respecting women as Mahalakshmis, the government has enabled free travel for women on RTC buses across the state, with the government paying the transport department monthly. This initiative ensures women can travel with self-respect, without asking for money at home, he said.

Recalling the hardships of the poor—living without proper doors or windows, suffering from rain, heat, and dust, and losing stored rice to animals while going for daily wage work—he said the Praja Government launched the Indiramma Housing Scheme immediately after coming to power.

In the first phase, 4.5 lakh houses (3,500 per Assembly constituency) are being constructed at a cost of Rs.22,500 crore, a scale of housing never attempted before in the country, he said.

He said that to prevent families from selling land or gold ornaments due to illness, the Rajiv Aarogyasri health coverage limit has been increased to Rs.10 lakh.

For education, he said Young India Integrated Residential Schools are being built with international standards. To ensure employment-oriented skills, a skill-based polytechnic college and an advanced technology center have been established in Madhira. He added that government junior and degree college buildings are being constructed at a cost of hundreds of crores.

To ensure students do not have to travel to Hyderabad for competitive exam preparation, an Ambedkar Knowledge Center has been set up at the Madhira Degree College, providing free online coaching by the best faculty in the state.

To prevent floodwater from entering Madhira town, a retaining wall is being constructed along the Aeti stream, from Rayapatnam Bridge to the Railway Bridge, with works already underway.

For families to spend peaceful evenings, a walking track and children’s park are being developed along the Aeti. To ensure uninterrupted power supply even during heavy rains and strong winds, an underground electricity cable system is being implemented, he concluded.