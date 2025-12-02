Will Develop Earth Sciences University into World-Class Institution: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Tuesday said that the university named after former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh would be built and developed to a global standard befitting his stature.

He stated that the buildings and all required facilities for the country’s most prestigious university — for which the foundation stone was laid today — will be completed and made operational as quickly as possible.

Speaking at the programme held in Kothagudem, the Deputy Chief Minister said that today’s groundbreaking ceremony for the university is not only significant for the State but is a major event for the entire country.

He added that a fully-fledged Earth Sciences University of this kind has not existed anywhere in India until now. Through this University, research will be undertaken on the earth, its internal layers, minerals beneath the surface, and several aspects surrounding the planet. This will help generate knowledge that benefits both the nation and the world.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of this remarkable initiative to establish a premier institution for earth sciences.

The Deputy Chief Minister further said that the university would be a crown jewel for the country and that by establishing such an advanced institution, Telangana will become a guiding force for the nation.