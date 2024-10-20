Will Build 20 Lakh Indiramma Houses in Four Years: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that the state government will construct 20 lakh Indiramma Houses across the state over the next four years to benefit the poor.

Speaking at an event at the Hyderabad collectorate on Saturday, where he handed over 2BHK allotment letters to 144 beneficiaries from Goshamahal Assembly constituency, the minister outlined the Congress government’s ambitious housing plans.

Srinivas Reddy said the first phase of the project would see 3,500 to 4,000 houses sanctioned in each Assembly constituency, with approvals expected by the end of this month. "The Congress government is committed to ensuring that every deserving individual receives a home under the Indiramma Housing scheme," he said, adding that the project is a key element of the government’s welfare agenda.

He also noted that the Union housing joint secretary, who visited Hyderabad on Friday, had been approached for central funding assistance to accelerate the project.

The minister strongly criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting housing for the poor over the past decade. He asserted that the Congress government is fulfilling its housing promises within a year, in contrast to the BRS's inaction during its ten-year rule.

"The BRS is engaging in false propaganda and agitations because it cannot digest the fact that we are

delivering on our promises," Srinivas Reddy added.

Regarding the BRS’s ongoing agitation programmes, Srinivas Reddy dismissed concerns, saying that such actions would only hurt the Opposition party. "There is no loss to the government. The BRS may see losses if it continues these agitations before we complete even one year in office," he remarked.

Srinivas Reddy also addressed the housing challenges in the Musi catchment area, criticising the BRS's approach. "Our government is working to improve the lives of people in these areas, providing them with houses, jobs, and opportunities for livelihood. We are not focusing on beautification. Does the BRS want the people of Musi to live in filth and pollution forever?" he asked.