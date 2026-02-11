Wildlife Traffickers Caught With Tiger Parts

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad, intercepted two traffickers in Nampally and seized seven tiger claws and three teeth. Tiger is a protected species listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, as amended, and possession or trade of its parts is a punishable offence under the Act.

The two traffickers, along with the recovered articles, were handed over to the Telangana forest officials.

Sources said the DRI personnel laid a trap to nab the duo, one a resident of Aghapura and the other from Sun City. The traffickers were allegedly searching for prospective buyers to sell the articles for ₹1 lakh when the DRI received a tip-off. Officers posed as buyers, offering more than ₹1 lakh, and were asked to meet the traffickers at a lodge near Nampally railway station. On entering a room in the lodge, they found the tiger nails and teeth and arrested the suspects.





Fraudsters dupe Swiggy user with malicious link

A woman was cheated of ₹1.57 lakh after fraudsters impersonating customer support convinced her to install a malicious application.

According to the complainant, she had ordered food through an app-based platform and received a spoiled item. While attempting to lodge a complaint, she searched online for customer care details and contacted a phone number she assumed belonged to the company’s support service. The caller posed as a customer service executive and instructed her to upload photographs of the damaged food. He then shared a link and persuaded her to install an APK file, claiming it was required to process the complaint.

Soon after clicking the link, the woman’s mobile phone screen went blank and the call was abruptly disconnected. Within a short span, she noticed multiple unauthorised transactions from her bank account. The total loss amounted to ₹1,57,489, which the complainant said she had neither authorised nor initiated. She later realised that the link contained malicious software that enabled the fraudsters to gain access to her banking details.

Senior citizen conned of Rs 1.07 Cr in digital arrest scam





The city cybercrime team has arrested some New Delhi residents who extorted ₹1.07 crore from a senior citizen in a digital arrest fraud case. Police said the fraudsters impersonated law enforcement officials and threatened to arrest the victim in a fabricated PMLA money laundering case.

The arrested have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh, and Kumar Mohit, all residents of New Delhi, said cybercrime DCP V. Arvind Babu.

On October 16, 2025, a 63-year-old victim lodged a complaint stating that he had received a call from an unknown person claiming to be from the Mumbai Crime Branch. The caller told him that his phone number and Aadhaar card were linked to illegal PMLA activities.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had procured current bank accounts and internet banking credentials to route the proceeds of cyber frauds. The gang was involved in multiple digital arrest and cyber fraud cases in Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and other states. They have been produced before the court for judicial remand, he added.

Love scam: Woman loses Rs 35 L to fake doctor

Malkajgiri cybercrime police have registered a case after a 40-year-old woman was cheated of more than ₹35 lakh by a man she met on an online matrimonial platform. The accused posed as a well-educated businessman and gradually gained her trust.

The two communicated regularly and even discussed marriage during the initial phase, she told the police. However, her family later declined the proposal citing astrological non-compatibility.

Despite this, the accused continued to stay in touch, built an emotional bond, and made repeated false representations about his financial ventures and business expansion. During the course of communication, he allegedly claimed to have discovered raw diamonds and stated that he needed funds to open a “heavy bank account” to accelerate his business.

The victim fell for the claims and was persuaded to pledge her gold ornaments and transfer money. Over time, the accused allegedly continued demanding more funds, leading her to pledge additional gold ornaments belonging to her family members and transfer money through multiple transactions.

Ambulance rams sand-laden truck: 3 hurt





Three persons, including a patient, were injured when an ambulance rammed into a sand-laden lorry parked without warning signs near the deer park in Vanasthalipuram at about 1 pm on Tuesday. The ambulance driver Kumar Swamy, patient Pandaiah and attender were injured and shifted to a nearby hospital.

The ambulance’s front portion and the lorry’s rear were damaged in the impact. Officials noted that lorry drivers are not permitted to halt on highways, but sand-laden vehicles are often parked without indication until owners or supervisors arrive.





ACB nabs Madhapur SI in bribery case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested Madhapur sub-inspector Gandra Vinay from the police station after he allegedly demanded and accepted a ₹50,000 bribe to provide copies of a case notice and assure the complainant protection from arrest. The tainted amount was recovered from his possession.

According to the ACB, the money was demanded in connection with Crime No. 2202 of 2025 registered at Madhapur police station. Vinay was produced before the additional special judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally and remanded to judicial custody. The complainant’s identity has been withheld for security reasons. ACB officials said the case is under investigation.





Stray dogs attack polling personnel

Six polling personnel were injured after a pack of stray dogs attacked them at SRR Degree College in Karimnagar district on Tuesday. The victims were rushed to the Government Headquarters Hospital for emergency treatment and anti-rabies vaccinations.

The incident occurred while officials were collecting and organising election material for Wednesday’s municipal polls. Witnesses said the dogs entered the college premises and pounced on the staff without provocation.

The attack has sparked fresh outrage among residents and government employees, highlighting the worsening stray dog menace in the city. Locals from Kashmirgadda and Vidyanagar said such incidents have become alarmingly frequent, often targeting women and children.

District authorities have directed municipal wings to intensify sanitation and dog-catching drives, particularly around polling stations and public gathering spots, to ensure voter and staff safety during the February 11 elections.

Despite these assurances, fear of stray dog attacks remains a major concern for parents and morning walkers across Karimnagar’s residential colonies.