Wildlife Selfie Point At Polling Centre Draws Voters

ADILABAD: Voters were greeted by images of wild animals at a model polling booth set up at the Government Degree College in Adilabad town during the municipal elections on Wednesday.

District officials decorated the booth with photographs of herbivores and carnivores and installed a selfie point in front of the polling station. Several voters were seen taking photographs after casting their ballots.

The model booth reflected the wildlife found in the Adilabad forests. Photographs of tiger, leopard, Indian bison, fox, neelgai, sloth bear and spotted deer were displayed. According to officials, the movement of these animals was recorded in the district during the recently concluded All India Tiger Estimation-2026.

A district official said the idea was to create a jungle ambience at the polling station by showcasing wildlife photographs.

The initiative coincides with ongoing awareness programmes by the forest department on protection of wild animals and prevention of harmful practices, including use of live electric wires to deter herbivores from agricultural fields.

Officials said it was the first time that a model polling booth in the district had been decorated with wildlife photographs and a dedicated selfie point.