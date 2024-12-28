Wildlife Safaris Start Packing a Punch in Amrabad

Hyderabad: The Amrabad tiger reserve, home to at least 30 tigers, including cubs, appears to have turned a corner in terms of wildlife sightings during safaris, with visitors not only seeing a variety of wildlife but also tigers, and with increasing frequency.

It’s thanks to just one tigress – F6, the matriarch of Amrabad —that more sightings of the big cat are becoming possible. F6, nicknamed Farah female as its territory falls in the Farhabad range had given birth to two cubs, a male and a female, in 2018. On Saturday, the female – F18 – a second-time mother herself, was spotted during the morning safari, sending a buzz of excitement among the visitors, and the reserve officials who posted a video of the sighting on their X social media platform account.

“After we started wildlife tourism, all human activities, be it the occasional felling of trees, setting of fires and the like have come to a naught. Consequently, animals feel more safe and secure and the sightings have definitely improved. We just have to work harder, and ensure even better protection to the forest,” Nagarkurnool district forest officer Rohit Gopidi said, when asked about the increasing wildlife encounters visitors are experiencing during the safari drives.

It was in 2021 that wildlife tourism activities were launched in Amrabad out of Mannanur village where facilities were created for visitors to stay. It was also the year when F18, Farah Female’s first born, gave birth to four cubs – three females and a male, F (female) 36, 37 and 38, and M (male) 39.

Officials believe that Farah Female, had another litter after her first which may not have succeeded. She is now believed to have given birth to two more cubs. Incidentally, F18 which was sighted on Saturday, too is believed to have two young cubs to look after, her second litter.

Farah Female, and her offspring, are moving freely in the area and while the younger ones may strike out in search of their own territories later, a large male tiger has also been putting up an occasional appearance for tourists, as was the case on December 18. His territory overlaps that of F6 and F18.