Wildlife Protection in Kancha Gachibowli Rests With Land Owner: Forest Officials

Hyderabad: Protection of wildlife in the 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli land is the responsibility of the ‘land owner’. If wild animals are affected due to the change of land use, the ‘land owner’ will need to foot the bill for translocation of the wild animals to a safer area, according to forest department officials.

The officials acknowledged that the Kancha Gachibowli land has been home for chital, or spotted deer, the Telangana state animal, the peacock, the national bird, and the Indian roller, or palapitta, which is the Telangana state bird.

The land, contiguous with the University of Hyderabad campus, is also home to other wildlife, including star tortoise, listed as a Schedule I species in the Wildlife Protection Act, affording it the highest possible protection under law. The star tortoise is also cited as a vulnerable species in the CITES Appendix I which points to its threatened status.

It was stated the area was home to the Hyderabad tree trunk spider (Murrica hyderabadensis), which is said to be endemic to this part of the city and is not found anywhere else in the world.

“Since these are free-ranging wildlife, whoever owns the land is responsible for their safety and survival. If the land owners request, then we can take some action, but those making the request will need to provide the funds for the work that might be involved, such as translocating the deer to another place,” a forest official said.

As on Tuesday evening, no such request was received by the department from the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), the revenue department or the state government, the officials said.