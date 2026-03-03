Wildlife Day Celebrated At Mahavir Harina Vanasthali

HYDERABAD: World Wildlife Day was celebrated at Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park in Hyderabad on Monday, with a focus extending beyond animals to native flora, knowledge systems, and livelihoods. The global theme this year was “Medicinal and Aromatic Plants: Conserving Health, Heritage & Livelihoods”, which framed the event in the Hayathnagar range.

“Wildlife plays a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance, and a decline in biodiversity would pose a serious threat to human life,” said Vinay Kumar, IFS, principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden of Telangana. He stressed that protecting forests and safeguarding wildlife is the duty of every citizen.

The day was marked with the unveiling of a poster carrying the 2026 theme and the release of a book titled Birds of Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park. The Telangana Medicinal Board set up a stall showcasing medicinal and aromatic plants, their traditional uses, conservation value, and livelihood potential.

Essay writing and painting competitions were held for students from Pragathi High School, Gouthami Group of Schools, Honey Bees High School, St. Francis High School, and B.M. Concept School. Themes included wildlife conservation, biodiversity, and safeguarding nature for future generations. Prizes and certificates were awarded to winners.

Vinay Kumar highlighted the importance of medicinal and aromatic species for public health, heritage preservation, and rural livelihoods. Officials also spoke about habitat protection, reducing plastic use, and tree plantation. Blackbuck (Antilope cervicapra) featured prominently in the World Wildlife Day material released during the programme.