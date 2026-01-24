Wildlife Census Begins in Nizamabad, Kamareddy forests After 4 Years

NIZAMABAD: Forest department officials have begun a wildlife census in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts to track the movement of tigers, leopards and other wild animals in forest areas, including Pocharam and adjoining tracts.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Kamareddy divisional forest officer Ramakrishna said leopard movement had been confirmed during the ongoing survey. However, no evidence of tiger movement had been found in Kamareddy district so far, he said. “Leopards and other wild animals are present in significant numbers, and our teams are covering all forest areas to document their movement,” he added.

Following directions from higher authorities, forest teams have been deployed across Yellareddy, Kamareddy, Dichpally and other forest regions in both districts. The exercise, scheduled to continue from January 20 to 25, involves systematic tracking and documentation of wildlife movement.

As part of the census, officials have surveyed forest areas in Pocharam, Kamareddy, Gandhari, Dichpally, Sirikonda and surrounding regions. Teams are recording animal movement patterns and uploading data online on a daily basis.

Leopard movement has been reported in Yellareddy, Kamareddy, Machareddy and Gandhari areas, raising concerns among residents of nearby villages. Locals have approached forest officials apprehending possible wildlife intrusion into habitations.

Forest officials said that with the use of improved technology and monitoring tools, tracking wildlife movement has become more efficient. Compared to neighbouring districts such as undivided Adilabad, Karimnagar and Medak, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts have reported relatively fewer instances of wildlife movement.

Officials attributed the lower numbers to limited forest cover, particularly in areas such as Nizamabad, Bodhan and Armoor, which has reduced the movement of large wild animals.