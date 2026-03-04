Wife of Stranded Hyderabad Tourist in Bahrain Appeals for Govt Help

Hyderabad: The wife of a stranded tourist in Bahrain has appealed to the Centre and the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to ensure the safe return of her husband and five others stuck amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

Speaking to ANI, Hanna Elizabeth said, “I am the wife of Salmon Raj, who has been to Bahrain for a trip along with his friends, a group of six members. He went on February 24 and was supposed to return on February 28, but the flights were cancelled because of the war. They were asked to vacate the airport without any help. Now, I request the Indian, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments to take care of our citizens and help bring them back.”

The tourists had travelled to Bahrain on February 24 on tourist visas and were scheduled to return after four days. However, escalating tensions and reported missile and bomb attacks disrupted normal flight operations, leaving them stranded.

In a video message, Salmon Raj described the situation as “very dangerous.” He said that when they reached the airport to board their return flight, check-in counters were shut and there was no official assistance. He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to arrange immediate evacuation.

Raj said the group includes elderly members suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure who are struggling without access to medicines. “Without prescriptions, medicines are not being given. We are staying in crowded apartments. Telugu people here are somehow providing us one meal a day,” he said.

An elderly woman in the group said their funds have been exhausted, making survival difficult. Another 73-year-old woman said her medicines for blood pressure and diabetes had run out. “They are not giving medicines without a prescription. Please show compassion and help us reach home quickly,” she appealed.

The stranded tourists have urged authorities to ensure safe passage back to India at the earliest.

The development comes as the conflict in West Asia enters its fourth day following US and Israeli strikes on February 28 targeting Iran’s leadership, military installations, and strategic assets. The strikes reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with other senior figures, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran on American and Israeli interests in the region.