Wife Kills Husband in Uppal, Burns his Body in Karnataka

Hyderabad: A woman, who allegedly killed her husband in Uppal, drove with his body for at least 800 km and burnt it in Karnataka, was arrested by the Karnataka police on Sunday. The police also arrested three others. The accused, P. Niharika, alleged killed her husband when he refused to give her Rs.8 crore.

According to police, the other arrested persons were Niharika’s boyfriend Dr Nikhil, a veterinary doctor, and one Rana of Bengaluru who assisted them in burning the body.

On October 1, Niharika allegedly killed her husband, businessman Ramesh (55) at Uppal after he refused to transfer Rs.8 crore worth property to her name. She reportedly had the assistance of her boyfriend Dr Nikhil. Later, they drove with the body to a coffee estate in Karnataka’s Kodagu district.

After reaching the place, Niharika and Nikhil and one Rana from Bengaluru burnt the body. The next day, the staff of the estate noticed the half-burnt body and informed the police.

Karnataka police registered a murder case and took up investigation and started scanning CCTV images. They obtained footage in which Niharika and others reached the place in a car that was registered in the name of Ramesh.

After gathering further details, police detained Niharika, who confessed to the murder during questioning.

She is the second wife of Ramesh. She had asked him to transfer Rs.8 crore worth property on her name, which he refused to do. Niharika hatched the murder plan, which was executed by Dr Nikhil.

Family’s Suicide Pact Claims Housewife’s Life, Husband and Teen Daughter Suffer Burn Injuries

Hyderabad: Unable able to cope with financial issues, caused when they had to repay the loan of a defaulting borrower, three members of a family, including 14-year-old daughter, attempted to die in a murder-suicide bid. The home-maker died on the spot while her husband and daughter, who suffered burns, are being treated in a private hospital at Narapally.

According to Medipally police, 33-year-old carpenter Pagidimarri Ramakrishna Chari tied the wrists of his wife Vijayalakshmi (33), and 14-year old daughter and himself as part of the murder-suicide bid, at about 4.30 pm on Saturday, said Narsing Rao, Medpalli sub-inspector and investigation officer.

The incident happened in their rented house in Pratapa Singaram village of Medipalli, Narsing Rao said.

Vijayalakshmi died on the spot. Her daughter freed herself and pushed her father to safety.

Both Chari and his daughter were hospitalised and their condition was stable, the SI said. Their elder son, an intermediate second year student, was away at college.

The couple migrated from Aler Bhongir district. Four years back Ramakrisnha had to sell his house at Boduppal to repay the loan of a person for whom he had stood as the guarantor, Rao said.

Police registered a case and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary. On Sunday they handed over the body to her family members for the last rites.