Wife Arrested After Suspicious Death Of Husband

NALGONDA: Police arrested the wife of a construction worker who was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Thippanapally in Chundrugonda mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

The victim, SK Jaffer, 35, was found dead with injuries at his house in DV Nagar of Thippanapally on March 11.

Initially, his wife Khateeja informed relatives that Jaffer had sustained injuries after falling down in an inebriated condition and died. Believing her account, the family conducted the funeral on the same day.

The couple have a son and a daughter. Their son studies at a government hostel in Kothagudem, while their eight-year-old daughter was staying with the couple. Later, the girl reportedly told relatives that her mother and another person had killed her father, leading to suspicion over the death.

According to relatives, Jaffer married Khateeja, a native of Chinthalapudi in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh, about 13 years ago. They alleged that the couple had frequent quarrels over the past three months over Khateeja’s alleged relationship with another person.

The family suspected that Khateeja and her alleged paramour might have smothered Jaffer with a pillow while he was sleeping.

Jaffer’s relatives later confronted Khateeja and handed her over to the police.

Chundrugonda sub-inspector Shiva Ramakrishna said a case had been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Javeed, and investigation was underway. Police said Khateeja was being questioned in connection with the case.