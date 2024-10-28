Widespread Resentment Against CM and Govt Failures: Harish

Hyderabad:Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao said that there is widespread resentment among various sections of the people against the Congress government and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

“The attacks on our leaders by the government which has its back to the wall on various fronts as a result of BRS highlighting its failures will not deter us from standing up for the people and highlighting their problems,” Rao told a press conference here on Monday.

He said that Revanth Reddy’s rule has demonstrated how the Congress government had failed to honour its promises.

“They have now clamped Section 144 in Hyderabad. This is thoughtless as this is the festive season, and also the wedding season. People will gather in large numbers. Unable to face our holding him to account over his promises, the government is targeting our leaders as in the case of the family gathering at K.T. Rama Rao’s brother-in-law’s house. Officials who checked the premises said that there were no drugs,” Rao said.

“When questioned about these, all that Revanth does is abuse his critics. The situation has now come to a stage when policemen are protesting in public in their uniforms. Imagine, police are arresting their own department personnel. Never before has such a thing occurred and this is what the Revanth Reddy government is all about,” Rao said.



