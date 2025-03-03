Why is KTR silent on Warangal Airport?

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao is known for his active presence on social media, frequently criticising the Congress government and reposting content that is either critical of the current administration or appreciative of the previous BRS government.

However, he has remained conspicuously silent on the Central government's recent approval of the Warangal airport project, which had been dormant for 32 years. While some BRS supporters credit former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for pushing the airport project forward, including land acquisition efforts, Union civil aviation minister stated on Sunday that the delay was due to non-cooperation from the KCR-led government. Both the BJP and Congress are now claiming credit for the airport’s revival. Meanwhile, social media users are having a field day creating memes to mock BRS supporters for claiming credit. Your own party workers are tearing you to shreds with their insults, aren't they?



It was KCR’s government that mounted pressure on the GOI to approve 5 regional airports for Telangana in Warangal, Ramagundam (BasantNagar), Adilabad, Jakranpally and Kothagudem.





An article from August 2023 explaining how BRS govt was deliberately halting Warangal airport by not handing over the requisite lands to AAI, despite central govt's letters to the then BRS govt.!!





When they tried to steal the credit, the central minister held a press meet and humiliated them.





KCR did not allocate land for the Kazipet Railway Coach Factory and did not support it either.





If this airport had been sanctioned during the BRS government, he would have been the first to put up a flex banner of KTR.





