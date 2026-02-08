"Why is KCR Not in Jail Yet?" Kishan Reddy Challenges Revanth on Kaleshwaram Promise

Hyderabad:Union minister G. Kishan Reddy hit back at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday, alleging that the latter had no moral right to question him on the Kaleshwaram scam. “Revanth promised to jail KCR upon coming to power. He must explain if Congress high command or Rahul Gandhi is stopping him,” he said, in response to the Chief Minister saying the Centre had not ordered a CBI probe into the scam.

Speaking to reporters at the state BJP office, charged that both BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao and Revanth Reddy lacked independent decision‑making authority, having become “slaves” to the Owaisi brothers. “AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi once said he holds the steering, no matter who governs. His brother Akbaruddin Owaisi claimed both parties must bow at his feet. This insults Telangana’s self‑respect.”



Even after the High Court struck down religion‑based reservations, the Congress was indulging in “cheap appeasement” by using a Supreme Court stay to extend 4 per cent quota to Muslims, depriving Backward Classes (BCs), he alleged.



Kishan Reddy said if action was needed on hate speech, the first case should be against Revanth Reddy for insulting Hindu Gods. He also claimed: “Muslim means Congress, Congress means Muslim.” He mocked Revanth Reddy’s Harvard visit, saying it has not curbed his “culture‑less, irresponsible talk” or improved his wisdom. “He thrives on daily lies and disputes,” he added.



Kishan Reddy questioned Revanth Reddy for his silence on the Six Guarantees and “420 assurances” even after being in power for 26 months. He accused Congress of misusing authority in municipal elections by altering division reservations on party MLAs’ suggestions — swapping BC‑heavy divisions with SCs and vice versa, and allocating some to STs where they have no presence, ignoring social justice.

