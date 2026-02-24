Who is Devuji, Top Telangana Maoist Who Surrendered

Hyderabad: Starting his journey as the president of Radical Students Union (RSU) and elevating to the rank of Central Committee Member (CCM) in CPI (Maoist), Tippiri Thirupathi alias Devuji left no stone unturned in actively working in the party.

He along with four other senior Maoists surrendered before Telangana Director-General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy here on Tuesday.

After staying underground for 44 years, the 62-year-old Devuji is a native of Korutla Town in Jagtial district, Telangana. His father Venkata Narsaiah was a farmer. He has an elder sister Leela and two younger brothers Gangadhar and Venkat.

Devuji married Arike Jaini alias Srujana of Gopanar village under Laheri police station limits in Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra in January 1991. She was a Party Member in Perimeli Dalam when she married Devuji.

She was elevated to the rank of Regional Committee Member (RCM) and died in 2020 in an exchange of fire (EoF) in Kasansur forest area of Gadchiroli district.

Devuji initially studied in a private school up to class V and later completed his matriculation in Government Upper Primary School. He joined Government Junior College, Korutla where he was attracted to revolutionary politics and joined RSU.

Before joining CPI (ML) People’s War, he was President of RSU Korutla Town and later he became President of RSU, Karimnagar district. He was inspired by revolutionary politics and used to read about revolutionary politics in theory, extensively.

Devuji was attracted by Jagitial Jaitra Yatra organised by CPI (ML) People’s War in 1978 and other revolutionary agitations organized by the CPI (ML) People’s War Group.

He joined CPI (ML) People’s War in January 1982, and in April 1984 he was sent to Dandakaranya by top Maoists leader Muppala Laxman Rao alias Ganapathi along with Malla Raji Reddy alias Sangram to work in armed squad.

From 1984 to October 1987, he was commander of Sironcha area armed squad. Later he was transferred to Perimila Dalam where he worked as commander from November 1987 to October 1989. In April, 1989 he was promoted as Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) and worked in Gadchiroli Divisional Committee.

In 1993, Devuji was appointed as Secretary of North Gadchiroli Sub-Divisional Committee. In September 1995, he was promoted as Special Zonal Committee Member (SZCM) and was made in-charge of Bandaara Divisional Committee as Secretary.

In January 2001, he attended 9th Congress, where he was promoted as Central Committee Member and became Central Military Commission (CMC) member. In 2007 he attended Unity Congress and he was re-elected as CCM and appointed as Member of CMC.

In 2017, he assumed charge as in-charge of the CMC and was subsequently elected as a Politburo Member (PBM), a position he continues to hold till date. Additionally, following the surrender of Mallojula Venugopal alias Sonu, Politburo Member (PBM), he has been acting as the official spokesperson of the CPI (Maoist) on the name of ‘Abhay’.