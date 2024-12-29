 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana TET Hall tickets released, Click here to download

Telangana
DC Correspondent
29 Dec 2024 12:36 PM IST
Telangana TET Hall tickets released, Click here to download
x
Tet hall tickets released.

Hyderabad: Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) hall tickets have been released. Candidates are advised to download the hall tickets from the official website. The exams will commence from January 2 and conclude on January 20. A schedule has been released in this regard by the education department earlier. Candidates can click here to download the hall tickets by providing the journal and Date of Birth.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
TET Hall Tickets Telangana Education Department 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick