Where Have The House Lizards Gone?

Hyderabad: Many Hyderabad residents have observed that house lizards, once commonly seen on walls and ceilings, are becoming less visible these days. While most people assume there’s just one kind of house gecko, experts say there are actually at least three to four species frequently found in Indian homes.

These include the northern house gecko, common bark gecko, Brooke’s gecko (also known as the spotted gecko) and the small house gecko—sometimes playfully called the “wife gecko.” Each species has its own way of adapting to human environments. Some have even spread to new regions due to human movement. For instance, the northern house gecko, originally more common in North India, is now being spotted in the South as well.

Geckos have shared space with humans for thousands of years. According to herpetologists, their association dates back to cave-dwelling days. Over time, these adaptable reptiles moved into homes and became part of the household ecosystem. While myths still persist about geckos being poisonous, they are harmless—in fact, many birds, cats and dogs eat them without issue.

Today, urban lifestyle changes such as sealed homes, air conditioning and heavy pesticide use have made it harder for geckos to survive indoors. However, they continue to thrive in outdoor spaces like garages, gardens and near streetlights, showing their remarkable resilience.

Experts say this change could be due to a mix of factors like the use of insect sprays, changes in building style and fear of reptiles. “There are no proper studies on gecko numbers in India,” said Avinash, a herpetologist based in the city. “But the decline makes sense. When people use insecticides to kill mosquitoes and cockroaches, they also reduce food for geckos. These chemicals can also harm the lizards when they eat the poisoned insects.”

Avinash added that many households use anti-lizard sprays or seal gaps to stop lizards from entering. This further reduces their chances of survival indoors. However, fewer lizards may mean more mosquitoes and cockroaches around, since geckos usually feed on these insects.

Sneha Trivedi, a resident from Kondapur, said, “Lizards have definitely reduced, though I don’t know the reason. Also, I remember seeing lizard eggs in my childhood, but now all my experience is turning into my kids' bedtime stories that are also helpful in keeping insects away.”

There are also some common fears about house lizards, but experts say they are mostly harmless. “They are not poisonous,” said Farida Tampal, state director of WWF-India. “Their droppings might have bacteria, but this doesn’t affect properly cooked food.”