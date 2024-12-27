When Manmohan Singh was moved by the plight of Andhra farmers

Hyderabad: In a poignant visit to Kurnool and Mahbubnagar districts on July 1, 2004, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was deeply affected by the tragic suicides of local farmers due to agricultural distress.

During his visit to Somayajulapalli in Kurnool and Dharmapur in Mahbubnagar, Singh met with the bereaved families. Overcome with empathy, he acknowledged that while no compensation could replace their loss, he promised to ensure all possible assistance to alleviate their suffering.

In response to the crisis, Singh announced an immediate aid package which included 1.82 lakh tonnes of rice and financial assistance amounting to Rs 60 crore to the state government. This was aimed at kickstarting the 'Food for Work' programme in drought-stricken areas.

Expressing his bewilderment, Singh questioned why the suicide rate among farmers was particularly high in Andhra Pradesh, despite agricultural challenges being a national issue.