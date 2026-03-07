WhatsApp For Sanitation Complaints

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations have launched exclusive WhatsApp numbers to report sanitation‑related issues. The number for Cyberabad Municipal Corporation is 90634 21347, while Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation can be reached at 90634 21300.

Residents are required to send photos and location details when reporting sanitation problems.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has also introduced a WhatsApp number — 81259 66586 — to report sanitation issues, including debris. The procedure for lodging complaints is the same.