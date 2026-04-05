West Hyderabad Drives Up Water Tanker Demand

Hyderabad: With the onset of summer, the western parts of Hyderabad are facing an acute water shortage, leading to heavy demand for water tankers in the region. According to the water board, nearly 70 per cent of water tankers are being booked from and supplied to the western areas, with demand concentrated in Kondapur, Gachibowli, Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Manikonda, Miyapur, Pragathi Nagar, Kukatpally and Hitec City.

Long queues of tankers could be seen at water filling stations in the western part of the city, while those in other areas reported normal activity. HMWS&SB data also indicated that 15 of the 84 filling stations, all located in the western region, accounted for the highest demand.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is currently operating between 8,000 and 8,200 tanker trips every day, as against its total capacity to supply up to 13,000 tankers per day. Officials said demand levels in March remained comparable to the same period last year.

According to HMWS&SB records, more than 2.38 lakh tanker trips were made in March. Of these, over 60 per cent were booked through Metro Customer Care (MCC), 48,000 through non-MCC channels, and 14,800 tankers were supplied to slum areas. Tankers can be booked through the MCC number 155313 or via the HMWS&SB Consumer Services mobile application.

An HMWS&SB official said preparedness had reduced concerns over delivery delays but flagged misuse of the board’s logo by private operators.

“Some private tanker owners were illegally displaying the official logo, creating the false impression that the water supplied is by the water board,” said an HMWS&SB official. “Recently, a private tanker with the HMWS&SB logo was seized, and a criminal case was booked against the operator,” he added.

The official said drinking water should be booked only through Metro Customer Care (MCC) number 155313 or the HMWS&SB Consumer Services mobile application