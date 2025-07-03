West Bengal Painter Found Dead in Puppalaguda , Roommate Missing

Hyderabad: A 43-year-old painter from West Bengal was found murdered outside his room at Aparna Zenon labour colony in Puppalaguda on Wednesday morning.

According to Narsingi inspector G. Hari Krishna Reddy, “The deceased is identified as Roshan Hela, a native of Asansol joined work at the site recently along with another painter, Ranjith Pandit, also from Asansol. Sonu Kumar, another friend, noticed the body lying in a pool of blood outside room no. E-114. Aparna Zenon’s HR, Pavan Kumar immediately alerted police through Dial 100 and reached the spot.”

Police patrol teams arrived and found Roshan with a grievous injury to his throat. It is suspected that the injuries were inflicted with a sharp object. Initial inquiries revealed that both Roshan and Ranjith were staying together in the same room. Ranjith is currently missing and is considered a prime suspect in the case.

A murder case was registered and teams are on the look out to trace his whereabouts. Clues team and forensic experts have collected evidence from the scene.