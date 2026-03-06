West Asia Tensions Disrupt Flights

Hyderabad: Escalating tensions in West Asia and continued missile attacks have disrupted flight operations, leaving several Indian travellers, including many from Hyderabad, stranded in the region.

Authorities at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport said multiple international services were cancelled on Friday as airlines adjusted operations amid the volatile situation. A total of 13 international arrivals and 16 departures were cancelled, including several flights connecting West Asian destinations.

Many Indians stranded in the region have taken to social media to highlight their situation, saying they remain uncertain about when flights will resume. Some travellers of Indian origin who had travelled to India from the United States and the United Kingdom are also awaiting clarity on return travel.

Airline operators have also issued advisories, stating that operations depend on the evolving security situation in the region.

IndiGo issued a travel advisory saying, “As the situation remains volatile, IndiGo has extended free cancellation waivers until March 31, 2026.” The airline added that a full waiver on cancellations was being extended for travel to and from West Asia and Istanbul until March 31.

“Please be assured that our teams remain actively engaged, working diligently to support your travel plans while upholding the highest standards of safety and wellbeing for our customers and crew. We are closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation in and around the Middle East (sic) and are working with government authorities to gradually and safely restore flight operations to and from the region,” it said

IndiGo also said it plans to operate 17 departures (34 sectors) from eight Middle East destinations to Indian airports, including two flights bound for Hyderabad.

