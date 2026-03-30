West Asia Crisis: Surgical, Medical Supplies To See Price Hike

Hyderabad: The West Asia crisis is all set to increase the prices of surgical items by up to 25 per cent and drug prices by 30 per cent as heightened volatility in the region has disrupted the traditional trade routes, according to medical suppliers.

The revised prices are likely to come into effect from April 1. While annual price hikes are common, the medical suppliers say this year’s increase is higher than usual, which they attribute to the rise in shipping costs.

“We expect a 15 to 25 per cent hike in surgical items, and drug prices may go up by as much as 30 per cent,” said K.B. Rama Chandra, president of the medical suppliers’ association. “We have received an email from companies. Items like syringes, IV sets, intravenous fluids, gloves, and cardiac stents are already seeing around a 10 per cent increase,” he added.

Private hospitals are expected to pass on the increased costs to patients through their bills. The suppliers say it will be difficult to provide materials to government hospitals, as their budgets cannot be increased suddenly.

Explaining drug pricing, Ratnesh Kumar Agarwal, supplier of medicines to medical shops, said there are controlled and decontrolled drugs. Controlled drugs have fixed prices set by the government, while decontrolled drugs can see annual price revisions by manufacturers.