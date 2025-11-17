We’re Inviting Investors Across Globe, Says Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday visited Bharat Future City, venue of the Telangana Rising Global Summit on December 8 and 9, as well as other centres where related events would be held. As part of this, the Deputy CM along with officials visited Hitex, Gachibowli, Dundigal, and other locations as potential venues.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, Bhatti said that with the people's government completing two years in office, they would showcase the Telangana Rising Vision 2047 document to the world. “We are inviting not only the people of Telangana but also investors from across the globe,” he said.

“In the first year, we conveyed to the people of the state the achievements that the state had made. In this second year, along with our accomplishments, the Cabinet led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has taken a special decision to explain the 2047 vision document to the world," Deputy CM said.

The government intended to explain how Telangana would be by 2047, and how it ought to be. To present these achievements and outline the future, the government was examining suitable venues, Bhatti said.

“In Bharat Future City, we are considering 100 acres of open land. Recently, a new location outside Dubai city was chosen to host the Dubai Festival—on similar lines, we are evaluating new venues," Bhatti explained.

The government was inviting industrialists from across the world to the global summit, he said. “We will explain to the global industrial community attending the summit that the city offers excellent climate and highly skilled human resources at affordable costs," he said.