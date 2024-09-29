We’ll sensitise men, boys, youth on women and girls issues: TSWC chief

ADILABAD: Nerella Sharada, chairperson of Telangana State Women's Commission (TSWC), said there was a need to equally sensitise men to change their perception towards women. Women and girls will be made aware of their protection, laws, safety and security, she said during a tour of the district.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Sharada said the commission would launch an app for the safety and security of women and girls.

Excerpts:

Q. What did you find during your first tour of Adilabad district?

There is a lack of awareness among people about women's rights and many don’t know about the Women's Commission and its functions. Many people don’t know that they can approach the commission seeking its help for their safety and security and resolve other problems. The commission will make all-out efforts to reach out to people in general and women in particular.

What about the safety of girls in their families?

Unfortunately, there is no safety and security for girls even in their families and incidents happen where relatives and family members sexually abuse and assault their girls. Sometimes, men try to impose restrictions on the dress and styles of women and girls but they have to change their perception towards the women.

The commission will sensitise men, boys, and youth towards women and girls, to respect women, and girls and support women and girls in day-to-day life, emergencies and problems.

Did you meet the victim of the rape attempt at Jainoor?



I personally met the victim. She is undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. Legal action was initiated against the accused in the incident.



What did you fild during your inspection of the Adilabad district Jail?

Some of the women prisoners were depressed, feeling that they had lost their freedom. The commission will take steps to provide counselling by psychiatrists to such women.

It is also observed that some women were committing crimes without thinking about the punishment and the consequences they had to face.



Q. Have you planned any initiatives for the safety and security of women?



We are going to popularise the toll-free number of the women's commission, 9490555533. Signboards and hoardings will be put up in all educational institutions and main roads. The women's helpline No 181, children's helpline No: 1098 and senior citizens helpline No: 14567.



We encourage victims to directly share their grievances and trauma as they may hesitate to approach their teachers and family members. We will approach the media for space to create awareness among people about the safety and security of women and girls.



What about the government residential hostels?



Along with the commission member Kumra Eshwari Bai, I made surprise visits to government schools, tribal welfare hostels for girls, Anganwadis and Sakhi centres and recorded their observations. The commission will submit suggestions in a report to the state government and also districts collectors to improve the condition in government schools and hostels. We will make an effort to address the anaemia problem among girl students and women.





