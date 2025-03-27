Well-Chalked Out Plans Helped TG Meet Record Power Demand Without Disruptions: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Despite Telangana witnessing an unprecedented surge in electricity demand, the Congress government has successfully ensured uninterrupted, high-quality power supply across the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the energy portfolio.

Speaking during the debate on demands for grants for the energy department in the Assembly on Wednesday, he credited early planning, sectoral reforms and consistent monitoring for the state's ability to manage the soaring power demand.

Bhatti revealed that Telangana's peak power demand reached a record 17,162 MW in March — a significant jump from 15,497 MW in 2022–23 and 14,160 MW in 2021–22. Despite this rapid increase, power has been supplied seamlessly across the state without any cuts.

“We have taken proactive measures and implemented reforms to meet this unexpected surge. This is the result of coordinated planning, dedicated staff, and policy foresight,” he said.

Highlighting the growing electricity needs due to the development of new IT clusters, data centres and the upcoming Future city, Bhatti projected that the state's peak power demand could hit 24,215 MW by 2029–30 and 31,809 MW by 2034–35.

He said that to meet future demands, the government is expanding power generation capacity, including signing MoUs with Rajasthan and neighbouring states for solar, thermal, and hydel power generation, operationalising Unit-2 of the delayed Yadadri thermal power station after clearing environmental hurdles and establishing 500 MW battery storage at Shankarpally and promoting hydel power through reverse pumping.

The energy minister said that there has been a significant push for solar energy, which include floating solar plants on water bodies, solar projects on unused lands and government properties, rooftop solar along Hyderabad footpaths to curb encroachments, 1,000 MW solar generation through women SHGs and solar pump sets for farmers, apart from revival of the central KUSUM scheme.

The state has ramped up efforts to bolster the transmission and distribution network, he said, adding that substations have been upgraded to handle growing loads and 132 electricity ambulances have been deployed in GHMC limits with plans for statewide expansion. Other features include review meetings every fortnight with the northern and southern discoms, Genco and Transco officials to ensure readiness, especially during summers.

Digital access is also improving, with a new mobile app and website being developed for consumer services, he said.

"The government has paid Rs 11,500 crore to discoms for free agricultural power and released Rs 1,922 crore under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, benefitting 50 lakh households," Bhatti said.

He informed that over Rs one lakh crore in investment has been attracted through Telangana’s new energy policy that endeavours for 40,000 MW capacity by 2035.