Welfare Schemes Will Ensure Congress Win in Civic Polls: Uttam

Nalgonda: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday said the reach of state government welfare schemes would ensure a clean sweep for the Congress in the ongoing municipal elections.

On the final day of campaigning, Uttam Kumar Reddy undertook election tours by helicopter across Kodad, Tirumalgiri, Nereducherla and Huzurnagar municipalities in Suryapet district.

Addressing a public meeting at Tirumalgiri, the minister said nearly 85 per cent of the state’s population was covered under the fine rice distribution scheme, which he described as a major intervention in food security. Under the scheme, 6 kg of fine-quality rice is being supplied free of cost to 3.17 crore beneficiaries through the public distribution system, with an annual expenditure of Rs 13,600 crore.

He said the welfare initiatives of the Congress government had generated a strong public response, which was reflected earlier in the Lok Sabha and gram panchayat elections. He claimed that similar support was visible in the municipal polls.

Referring to surveys and feedback received from various agencies, the minister said the Congress was in an advantageous position in urban local body elections across the state, attributing this to the implementation of welfare schemes.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said the government had procured a record 72 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in a single season, crediting Rs 19,500 crore directly into farmers’ bank accounts. He said effective utilisation of Telangana’s share of Godavari and Krishna river waters had strengthened irrigation under both river basin projects over the past two years, resulting in higher agricultural output.

He said additional initiatives, including free bus travel for women in RTC services, free electricity for domestic connections up to 200 units, and urban infrastructure works such as cement concrete roads, drainage systems, upgraded schools and health centres, had also contributed to public support for the Congress.

Urging voters to support the Congress hand symbol, the minister cautioned that votes for other parties or independents would be ineffective. He assured that a Congress victory would lead to accelerated urban development, including improvements in roads, drainage, education, healthcare, housing, pensions and ration card coverage in municipalities.