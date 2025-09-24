Welfare Schemes to Help Poor Live with Dignity: Ponguleti

Nalgonda: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday said the welfare schemes introduced by the state government are aimed at ensuring the poor live with dignity and respect in society.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the advisory committee members of the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) at Ashwaraopet in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, he said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is committed to building a society where the poor can live with self-respect, without having to bow their heads. Welfare schemes have been designed with this vision in mind, he added.

The minister explained that the government is working to guarantee the poor their rightful access to healthcare, education, and other essential services. He said the government has adopted a three-pronged strategy, Indiramma houses, financial support, and social security, to help the underprivileged live with self-respect.

Listing the schemes, he said they include free travel for women in TGSRTC buses, Indiramma houses, free electricity for households consuming up to 200 units, fine rice distribution to ration card holders, issuance of 11 lakh new ration cards, and inclusion of seven lakh new beneficiaries in existing ration cards. These, he said, would provide significant financial support to the poor.

He clarified that Indiramma houses will be sanctioned to all eligible poor families in a phased manner over the next three years. Later, the minister distributed Indiramma housing sanction letters to 966 families and Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to 19 beneficiaries. Ashwaraopet MLA Jade Adhi Narayana, district collector Jitesh V. Patil, and other officials also attended the programme.