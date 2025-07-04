Welfare Schemes Must Help Poor: Tummala

Nalgonda: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Thursday said the state government is working to ensure that the benefits of its welfare schemes reach all eligible people.

While laying the foundation stone for CC roads and drainage works in the Scheduled Caste Colony of Vepakuntla in Raghunathapalem mandal, Khammam district, he urged officials to take responsibility for delivering Congress government welfare benefits to every qualifying family. “The results of our welfare schemes must be reflected in the lives of the poor,” he added.

He noted that Indiramma houses have already been sanctioned in the first phase to families living in huts. He asked anyone still without an Indiramma house to submit photos of their hut and its occupants and assured that their applications would be approved immediately. “All remaining eligible families will be covered under the Indiramma housing scheme over the next three phases,” he said.