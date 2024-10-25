Welfare Scheme Benefits Must Reach Tribals, Telangana Gov Tells Officials

Bhadadri-Kothagudem: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Friday stressed the importance of ensuring that adivasis benefit from welfare schemes and development initiatives.

During a meeting at the Integrated District Offices Complex, he interacted with officials from various departments, writers, artists, and other eminent personalities. He noted that adivasis live in remote areas and are less aware of available welfare schemes. Therefore, officials should implement awareness programmes to familiarise them with these initiatives.

"The development of the state should be reflected in the lives of tribals," he added. He also highlighted the necessity of involving tribals in the development process.

Governor Varma announced that priority will be given to tribal women in the state government's women’s empowerment initiatives.

He emphasised that there is no shortage of talent among tribals, praising the fact that 92 per cent of students from tribal welfare residential schools passed the Secondary School Board examination in 2024. He suggested that these students should also receive training in vocational courses.

Governor Varma pointed out that Bhadadri-Kothagudem is rich in natural resources, including forests, minerals, and industries. He stated that providing jobs in these industries to the district's youth would improve their living conditions.

Earlier, the Governor visited the Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam, where he performed a special puja at the temple's main sanctum sanctorum.

The programme was also attended by Lok Sabha members Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy and Balram Naik, MLAs Kunamneni Samba Shiva Rao and Tellam Venkat Rao, district collector Jithesh V. Patil, and SP B. Rohit Raj.