Welcome Uttam’s Medigadda Repair Plan: BRS

The BRS on Tuesday said it welcomed irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy’s statement that the government would take up repairs at Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages after the end of the rainy season. Addressing a press conference, former MP B. Vinod Kumar, said the minister’s statement at a recent review on irrigation projects reflected the BRS’s consistent stand that the Kaleshwaram project’s barrages can be repaired and put back to use.

“The Assembly has also discussed the judicial commission report on the barrages. Three pillars at Medigadda have sunk, and the other two barrages have not suffered any damage,” Vinod Kumar said.

Vinod Kumar also said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had stated that an alternative plan of bringing water from a barrage at Tummidihatti would use gravity but the reality was that even that would require a two-stage pumping.

“Instead of getting embroiled in another long intractable problem of getting acceptance from Maharashtra and clearances from the Centre, the state should focus on repairing the Medigadda barrage and begin pumping water back from there to Yellampalli reservoir for further use,” he said.