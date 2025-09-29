Welcome Poll Schedule, Will Teach Cong, BRS A Lesson: Bandi

HYDERABAD: The BJP is all set to teach a lesson to the Congress and the BRS in the coming local body elections, Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Monday and added that the party would secure secure victory from “Delhi to galli”.

“The BJP will show that its flag does not fly just in Delhi but also in the gallis. We will highlight how the then BRS, and the now Congress governments have gutted the local bodies, and create history by ensuring BJP wins the most seats,” Sanjay said in a statement after the State Election Commission released the election schedule.

Sanjay said while the BRS government refused to release funds to gram panchayats and failed to release pending bill payments to sarpanches, it also diverted Central funds meant for local bodies. “After coming to power, the Congress started claiming the government has no funds and threw its hands up. It is only in Telangana that the state government failed to release any funds to panchayats for 22 months,” he said.

Sanjay said because the Congress government delayed holding elections to the local bodies, Central funds for them had stopped coming. “The Congress gameplan is to claim they held the elections, seek funds from the Centre but that party has no real intention of any development in rural areas. BJP will defeat Congress and BRS in the state and also in the ‘Karimnagar palle league’ and the Siricilla palle league’,” he said alluding to the coming local body elections to cricket tournaments in the unified Karimnagar district from where he hails.