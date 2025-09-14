Wedding Music Turns Pricey Despite Exemption

Couples across cities are finding themselves billed to play music at weddings, even though the law exempts social festivities. Charges vary wildly: some pay around Rs 40,000, others up to Rs 2 lakh, depending on whether the venue is a five-star hotel or a smaller hall.

Esha, who is going to marry in January 2026, said, “My venue, just a ground, asked me to pay Rs 45,000. The government site showed Rs 40,000. To avoid hassle, we let them do it.” Another family recalled being billed Rs 2 lakh after bargaining with the hotel. Rudraneel C. was quoted Rs 1.5 lakh and told vocal music would attract charges; he opted for instrumental only and refused to pay. Many react with disbelief. “I had no clue this would happen,” said Loveline, a corporate employee. “But none of this money goes to artists, only music companies and hotels. Isn’t it better to invest in musicians?”

Legal experts confirm families need no licences. Supreme Court lawyer Aditya Kashyap said PPL (Phonographic Performance Limited) and Novex (Novex Communications Private Limited) act as assignees of music labels, unlike the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), which represents authors and composers.

PPL and Novex are Indian companies that license the public performance rights to music by obtaining rights from rights holders like music labels and producers. Their authority has been upheld in Bombay but ruled illegal in Delhi and Chennai, leaving the matter with the Supreme Court.

Section 52(1)(za) of the Copyright Act exempts weddings, including sangeet, mehendi, receptions and DJ nights. “Families don’t need licences. Yet PPL and Novex demand fees, arguing that DJs or hotels are ‘commercial exploiters’. Many pay out of fear or contractual pressure,” said Kashyap.

Hotels play a central role. Though not legally justified in forcing licences, they often insist on shifting liability or maintain ties. On Reddit, families described hotel staff pressing them for licences, sometimes with company representatives stationed in lobbies. Goa planners spoke of “fixed rates” and bribes. One user described paying Rs 90,000 “just to avoid trouble.”

Kashyap clarified, “Indian law allows fair dealing for private, non-commercial use. Weddings are explicitly exempt. Live covers are also exempt. Outside weddings, remixes normally require permission.” Abroad, regulators rarely target families; licences are arranged by venues or DJs. “India is distinctive: weddings are exempt, yet families face aggressive demands,” he added.

Industry bodies have intervened. FHRAI (Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India) and EEMA (Event and Entertainment Management Association) reminded venues that weddings are exempt, urging rejection of unregistered firms’ demands. But confusion and fear keep payments flowing. Kashyap said the solution lies in clarity: “The government should issue a circular confirming the exemption. Long term, Parliament should amend the Act to end ambiguities.”