Wedding Invitation Trick Turns Crime: Woman Robbed of Gold Chain at Home

Nizamabad: A disturbing case of chain snatching employing a new modus operandi has come to light in Telangana’s Nizamabad district, leaving residents alarmed over changing crime patterns.

The incident took place in Perkit village of Armur town, where a woman posing as a wedding invitee targeted a housewife who was alone at home. According to police, the accused approached the residence of Deepika and her husband Chandrasekhar in the evening, carrying what appeared to be a wedding invitation card.

With Chandrasekhar away at a grocery store, the accused knocked on the door and requested Deepika to open it under the pretext of delivering the invitation. Once the door was opened, she handed over the card and suddenly struck Deepika on the head, rendering her unconscious. She then snatched a gold chain weighing around three-and-a-half tolas from the victim’s neck and fled the scene.

Deepika later recounted that the woman appeared to be aged between 40 and 50 years and was dressed in a green saree. She regained consciousness only after being taken to a hospital by her husband, who initially believed she had collapsed due to a health issue. Upon learning about the theft, the family alerted the police.

Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to trace the accused, who is believed to have stolen gold jewellery worth approximately ₹6 lakh. Police are also investigating whether similar incidents have occurred elsewhere.

Police have urged the public, especially women staying alone at home, to remain cautious and avoid opening doors to strangers. They warned that criminals are adopting new methods to target victims and advised heightened vigilance while wearing gold ornaments.