Wedding Buzz Begins in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The wedding buzz in Hyderabad has kicked off with excitement as the wedding season is set to begin on November 12. With only a few weeks to go, function halls and convention centers across the city are witnessing a surge in bookings. Event and wedding planners are working tirelessly to ensure the festivities go off smoothly.

“November to February is peak wedding season,” says Sai Prashanth, a wedding planner. “We are having a lot of last-minute bookings this year. Couples want unique themes, personalised decor and creative wedding photo shoots, so it’s a busy time for us,” he said.Ravindra Sastry, a renowned pandit, said, “The auspicious days for weddings begin from November 12, ten days after Deepavali. November 12, 13, 17, 22, 23, 25, 26, 28 and 29 are suitable days for weddings. December 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 14, and 15 are also auspicious.”Convention centres and function halls are also feeling the rush. Pre-bookings are almost full as families are securing venues for their big day. Many venues are being booked months in advance.Kiran, the owner of a convention hall in Kompally, said, “People have been booking since August end. With the season starting in mid-November, we are expecting our halls to be packed till New Year.” He further said that given the large gatherings, they were making sure to keep the venue sanitised and up to the safety standards.Grooms and brides-to-be are eagerly preparing for their special day. K. Naveen, whose wedding is on November 17, said, “I’m thrilled and a little nervous. We have been planning everything for months. My fiancé and I can’t wait for our families and friends to celebrate together.”